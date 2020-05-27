Q4 2020 HIL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the HIL Limited earnings conference call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in listen-only mode and there will be opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Siddharth Rangnekar of CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Siddharth Rangnekar - CDR India



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to HIL Limited's quarter four and annual results conference call for investors and analysts. Today we have with us, Mr. Dhirup Roy Choudhary, Managing Director and CEO of the company; Mr. KR Veerappan, CFO; Mr. G. Manikandan, Company Secretary and Financial Controller; and Mr. Ajay Kapadia, Head, M&A and Investor Relations. We will first have Mr. Dhirup Roy Choudhary making the comments and he would be followed by Mr. Veerappan who would take you through the financial perspectives.



Before we begin the call, I would like to highlight that some of the statements made on today's call could be forward looking in nature