Q2 2024 HIL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HIL Limited's earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mit Shah from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mit Shah - Citigate Dewe Rogerson - Analyst



Thank you, Nirav. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to HIL Limited's Q2 and H1 FY24 earnings conference call. Today here with us, Mr. Akshat Seth, Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Ajay Kapadia, CFO. You'll first have Mr. Akshat Seth making the opening remarks, and he will be followed by Mr. Ajay, who will take you through the financial perspectives.



Before we begin, I'd like to point out that certain statements made in today's call could be forward-looking in nature, and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the presentation shared with you earlier. I'd like to invite Mr. Akshat to present his views on the performance and strategic imperatives that lie ahead. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Akshat Seth