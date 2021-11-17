Q2 2022 Shalimar Paints Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 and H1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Shalimar Paints Limited. From management, we have with us Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Managing Director; and Mr. Mohit Donter, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mohit Kumar Donter - Shalimar Paints Limited - CFO



Thank you very much. First of all, good afternoon. And let me thank each and everyone to join this call. As you all are aware, when we started this year with a setback of COVID and the lockdown in month of April and a few parts of the nation in month of May as well, right? From June onwards, yes, the markets were open and the retail sector was doing good.



And even in the current quarter, company has reported strong growth in the revenue on the back of good demand from both Industrial as well as Decorative segment in terms of both volume as well as value. And that, we have grown in the Decorative segment by 7%,