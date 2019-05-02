Q4 2019 Can Fin Homes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Can Fin Homes Limited Q4 FY '19 earnings conference call hosted by Investec Capital Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Utsav Gogirwar from Investec Capital Services. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Gogirwar.



Utsav Gogirwar - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst



Thanks, Bharat. Good morning all. Welcome to the Q4 FY '19 earnings conference call of Can Fin Homes Limited. To discuss the financial performance of Can Fin Homes Limited and to address your queries, we have with us today, Mr. Sarada Kumar Hota, Managing Director of Can Fin Homes; Mr. Shreekant Bhandiwad, Deputy Managing Director; and Mr. Atanu Bagchi, CFO and DGM.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Hota for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Sarada Kumar Hota - Can Fin Homes Limited - MD & Director



Thank you, Utsavji. Good morning to all of you. Quarter 4 is ended. The numbers have