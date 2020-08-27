Q1 2021 Can Fin Homes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Girish Kousgi - Can Fin Homes Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Utsav, and thank you, Raymond. And thank you all the investors for joining this call, earnings call for quarter 1. With me, I have Shreekant Bhandiwad, who's DMD; Shamila, Business Head; Joishy, CFO.



I'll give you a brief of the financials and then I'll share my thoughts on how we've managed and what is the outlook, and then we will take questions, if any. Q1 was pretty good for Can Fin, I would put it that way. In spite of