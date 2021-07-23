Q1 2022 Can Fin Homes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Can Fin Homes Limited Q1 FY '22 Conference Call hosted by Investec India.



Utsav Gogirwar - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, Rutuja. Good afternoon all. Welcome to the Quarter 1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Can Fin Homes Limited. To discuss the financial performance of Can Fin Homes and to address your queries, we have with us today, Mr. Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of Can Fin Homes Limited; Mr. Amitabh Chatterjee, Deputy Managing Director; Ms. Shamila, Business Head; and Prashanth Joishy, CFO of Can Fin Homes Limited. I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Girish Kousgi for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Girish Kousgi - Can Fin Homes Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon to all the investors. Welcome to quarter 1 earnings of this