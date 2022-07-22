Jul 22, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Can Fin Homes Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Investec Capital Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Nidhesh Jain from Investec. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nidhesh Jain - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Lead Analyst of NBFC and Insurance
Thank you, Vikram. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Can Fin Homes Limited to discuss the financial performance of Can Fin Homes and to address your queries, we have with us today, Mr. Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of Can Fin Homes; Mr. Amitabh Chatterjee, Deputy Managing Director; and Ms. Shamila, Business Head; and Mr. Prashanth Joishy, CFO of Can Fin Homes Limited.
I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Girish Kousgi for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.
Girish Kousgi - Can Fin Homes Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Good
Q1 2023 Can Fin Homes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...