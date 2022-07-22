Q1 2023 Can Fin Homes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Nidhesh Jain - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Lead Analyst of NBFC and Insurance



Thank you, Vikram. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Can Fin Homes Limited to discuss the financial performance of Can Fin Homes and to address your queries, we have with us today, Mr. Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of Can Fin Homes; Mr. Amitabh Chatterjee, Deputy Managing Director; and Ms. Shamila, Business Head; and Mr. Prashanth Joishy, CFO of Can Fin Homes Limited.



Girish Kousgi - Can Fin Homes Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good