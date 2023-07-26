Jul 26, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Sanket Chheda - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, Michelle. Very good morning to all of you. Today, we have with us the management of Can Fin, primarily led by Suresh Iyer, who is the MD and CEO. Without further ado, I will hand over the call to MD sir to enlighten us on the event that got announced yesterday, followed by which we'll take up Q&A.



Suresh Srinivasan Iyer - Can Fin Homes Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. This particular incident for which we have done a reporting is related to the stock exchanges, pertains to Ambala branch. It is a branch where the local -- all