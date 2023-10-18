Q2 2024 Can Fin Homes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Nidhesh Jain - Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Lead Analyst of NBFC and Insurance



Thank you, [Andrew]. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Call of Can Fin Homes Limited to discuss the financial performance of Can Fin Homes Limited, and to address your queries, we have with us Mr. Suresh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mr. Ajay Kumar Singh, DMD; Mr. Apurav Agarwal Chatterjee, CFO; Mr. B. M. Sudhakar, Business Head; Mr. Prashanth Joishy of Can Fin Homes Limited.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Suresh Iyer for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Suresh Srinivasan Iyer - Can Fin Homes Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for