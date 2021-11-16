Nov 16, 2021 / NTS GMT

Kunal Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Shriram Transport Finance Company group interaction at ICICI Securities Financials eConference. We have with us from the management, Mr. Sanjay Mundra, Senior Vice President.



Please note that this meeting is being recorded. Just one more request, please note that the management will not entertain any questions relating to the group's corporate restructuring.



So thank you and over to you, sir, for your opening comments, post which we can have the question-and-answer session.



Sanjay K. Mundra - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - SVP



Well, good afternoon. Thanks. And I hope in this COVID times, all of you are safe and your loved ones.



Just as you know, just 15 days, 16 days back, we've been out with the quarterly numbers. Though we had a very, very decent quarter as you look at from the loan book growth from the asset quality perspective with the collections, restructuring and et cetera, and I can