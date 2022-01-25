Jan 25, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Yes. Thank you. Good morning, friends, and good evening to those who are joined from the Western part of the world. A warm welcome to all of you who joined this call. I hope all of you are healthy and safe. Today, we have our Joint Managing Directors; Sudarshan, Sridharan, Nilesh, Sunder and Parag along with me, and Mr. Sanjay, who is our IR Head.



Friends, let me first go through economic updates, then let me come to the results. India saw rising economic activity in October and November on the back of decline in new COVID cases. However, the emergence of new variants led to some