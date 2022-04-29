Apr 29, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Yes. Thank you. Good morning, friends. Good evening to those who are joined from Western part of the world. A warm welcome to all of you who have joined this call. Hope all of you are healthy and safe. Today, we have our JMDs, Join Managing Directors, Mr. Sudarshan, Sridharan, Nilesh, Sunder, Parag along with me. We also have Mr. Sanjay, who is our IR Head.



Let me first start with a few economic indicators that impact our business directly or -- and indirectly. The first big positive is the budget of 2022 that focuses on our infrastructure. With intention to provide a blueprint to steer Indian economy for high economic growth