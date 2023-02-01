Q3 2023 Shriram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Shriram Finance Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance Limited for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Umesh Govind Revankar - Shriram Finance Limited - Executive Vice Chairman



Yes. Thank you. Good morning friends from India and Asia, and warm welcome to everyone. Good evening to those who joined from the Western part of the world. This is the first earnings call for the merged entity of Shriram Finance Limited. We have with me Mr. Chakravarti, the Managing Director and CEO; Joint Managing Directors: Parag, Sunder, Jilani, Sudarshan, Sridharan, Nilesh and Srinivas. And we also have Mr. Ravi Subramanian who is the MD and CEO of subsidiary, Shriram Housing Finance Limited and Sanjay Kumar -- Sanjay Mundra, who is our IR Head.



First, let me go through the merger update. After nearly 1 year of the