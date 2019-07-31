Jul 31, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Kotak Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Nischint from Kotak Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nischint Chawathe - Kotak Securities(Institutional Equities)-Senior Analyst



Hello, everyone. Welcome to the 1Q FY '20 Earnings Conference Call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited. To discuss the financial performance of Chola and to address your queries, we have with us today Mr. Arun Alagappan, Executive Director; Mr. Arul Selvan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ravindra Kundu, President and Business Head, Vehicle Finance; Mr. Rohit Phadke, President and Business Head, Housing Finance; and Mr. Rupinder Singh, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Home Equity.



I would now like to hand over the call to Arun Alagappan for his opening comments.



Arun Alagappan<