Feb 01, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the 3Q FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited. To discuss the financial performance of Chola, we have with us today Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman and non-Executive Director; Mr. Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director; Mr. Shaji Varghese, President, Housing Finance; Mr. Suresh Kumar S., Senior VP and Business Head, LAP and SME; and Arul Selvan, Executive Vice President and CFO. I now hand over to Mr. Vellayan for his opening comments, after which we can take the Q&A.



Vellayan Subbiah - Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited - Chairman



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the call. Thanks again for joining us on a day when there's clearly going to be lots of action after this. Just to give you some quick update on the results, and then we'll be happy to kind of turn it over to Q&A.



Our total AUM crossed INR 75,000 crores, and was up by 15%. NIM for the quarter was at INR 1,364 crores, and that was up by 26%. PAT for the quarter was at INR 409 crores,