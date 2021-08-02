Aug 02, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT
Operator
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nischint from Kotak Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nischint Chawathe - Kotak Securities(Institutional Equities)-Director of Research&Senior Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the earnings conference call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited. To discuss the 1Q FY '22 performance of Chola and share industry and business updates, we have with us today Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman and non-Executive Director; Mr. Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director; Mr. Shaji Varghese, President, Housing Finance; Mr. Suresh Kumar S., Senior Vice President and Business Head, LAP and SME; and Mr. Arul Selvan, Executive Vice President and CFO.
I would now like to hand over the call to Vellayan for his opening comments.
Vellayan Subbiah -
Thank you, Nischint. Good morning, everybody. Let's just go through quickly the key financial results for the company for the quarter. Disbursements were at INR 3,635
Q1 2022 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd Earnings Call Hosted by Kotak Securities Ltd Transcript
Aug 02, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...