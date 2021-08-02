Aug 02, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Nischint Chawathe - Kotak Securities(Institutional Equities)-Director of Research&Senior Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the earnings conference call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited. To discuss the 1Q FY '22 performance of Chola and share industry and business updates, we have with us today Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman and non-Executive Director; Mr. Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director; Mr. Shaji Varghese, President, Housing Finance; Mr. Suresh Kumar S., Senior Vice President and Business Head, LAP and SME; and Mr. Arul Selvan, Executive Vice President and CFO.



I would now like to hand over the call to Vellayan for his opening comments.



Vellayan Subbiah -



Thank you, Nischint. Good morning, everybody. Let's just go through quickly the key financial results for the company for the quarter. Disbursements were at INR 3,635