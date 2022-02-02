Feb 02, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Nischint Chawathe - Kotak Securities(Institutional Equities)-Director of Research&Senior Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the earnings conference call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited.



To discuss the 3Q FY '22 performance of Chola and share industry and business updates, we have with us today Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman and Nonexecutive Director; Mr. Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director; Mr. Shaji Varghese, President, Housing Finance; Mr. Suresh Kumar S., Senior Vice President and Business Head, LAP and SME; and Mr. Arul Selvan, President and CFO.



I would now like to hand over