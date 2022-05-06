May 06, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Kotak Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nischint Chawathe from Kotak Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nischint Chawathe - Kotak Securities(Institutional Equities)-Director of Research&Senior Analyst



Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the earnings conference call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited. To discuss the 4Q FY '22 performance of Chola and share industry and business updates, we have with us the senior management today, represented by Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman and Non-Executive Director; Mr. Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director; and Mr. Arul Selvan, President and CFO. I would now like to hand over the call to Vellayan for his opening comments, after which we'll take the Q&A.



Murugappan Subbiah<