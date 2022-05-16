Q4 2022 Vakrangee Limited Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Good day, dear, ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and senior management. We begin by thanking all of you for having spare time in joining us here today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year earnings for the financial year 2022.



Today, we have emerge as the go-to-market platform for the rural India for our various business verticals, including the newest fintech and digital platform.



We are building India's largest last mile distribution platform and emerging as the physical plus digital ecosystem with a Pan India presence.



Today, we have more than 22,042 outlets spread across 32 states, 564 districts and 5,510 portal crores.