InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial), a company that develops mobile technologies used in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Licensing Officer Eeva Hakoranta sold 3,910 shares of the company on March 19, 2024. Eeva Hakoranta has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 8,798 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for InterDigital Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, shares of InterDigital Inc were trading at $103.17 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, bringing the company's market cap to $2.636 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.79, which is below both the industry median of 27.93 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $98.48, InterDigital Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Chief Licensing Officer Eeva Hakoranta provides investors with information on insider sentiment and may be a point of interest for those tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.