Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI, Financial) recently witnessed an insider sell by its Chief Legal Officer, Christopher Powell. According to the SEC Filing dated March 15, 2024, the insider sold 17,500 shares of the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc is a company that provides infrastructure solutions to the energy industry. The company specializes in the manufacturing and provision of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its services are crucial for hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry. Over the past year, Christopher Powell has engaged in the sale of 17,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc, with a total of 5 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period. On the valuation front, shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc were trading at $8.5 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $258.477 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.44, which is above the industry median of 10.53 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.57, with a GF Value of $14.92, indicating that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider a wide range of financial and market factors when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

