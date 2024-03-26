Gary Bedard, EVP & President, Home Comfort Solutions, has executed a sale of 1,849 shares of Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial) on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Lennox International Inc is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that promote a healthy environment through sustainable practices. Lennox International Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,387 shares of Lennox International Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

The insider transaction history at Lennox International Inc reveals a pattern of 1 insider buy and 16 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Lennox International Inc were trading at $473.59, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.188 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.20, surpassing the industry median of 15.21 and also exceeding the historical median price-earnings ratio for Lennox International Inc.

Lennox International Inc's stock, with a current price of $473.59 and a GuruFocus Value of $357.97, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

