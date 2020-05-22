UPL Ltd Capital Markets Day Transcript

May 22, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Radhika Arora - UPL Limited - Head of IR



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. This is Radhika Arora, Head of Investor Relations. Thanks for joining us today for the Capital Markets Day and Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2020. On this call, we will be referring to the presentation available on the webcast. The management team will be represented by Mr. Jai Shroff, Global CEO; Diego Casanello, CEO (sic) [COO]; Rajendra Darak, Group CFO; Anand Vora, Global CFO. We also have with us other members of our leadership team. Raj Tiwari, Global Head of Supply Chain & Manufacturing; Farokh Hilloo, our Chief Commercial Officer; Carlos Pellicer, our COO, Integration Global Strategy and Special Growth Initiatives; Rico Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer; and all our regional heads throughout the globe are joining us on the call.



The presentation will have a strategic update by Mr. Shroff, followed by the business update from Diego and then a financial update from Anand. Post the presentation, we will be having a Q&A session.



Please note that some of the information on today