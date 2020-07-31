Q1 2021 UPL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to UPL Limited's Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Radhika Arora, Head, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Radhika Arora - UPL Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today. On this call, we will be referring to the presentation that has been shared with you and is also available on our website.



From our management team, we have with us Global CEO, Jai Shroff; Global CFO, Rajendra Darak; COO, Diego Casanello; Global CFO, Anand Vora; Carlos Pellicer, Global COO of Strategy, Innovation and Integration; and Farokh Hilloo, Chief Commercial Officer. The presentation will have a business update followed by a financial update.



Please note that some of the information in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and will be covered by the disclaimer page of the presentation.



