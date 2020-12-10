Dec 10, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



I would like to thank you all for making to this call at a very short notice. Let me introduce you to the management on the call. We have Mr. Jaidev Shroff, Global CEO and Promoter; Mr. Hardeep Singh, Independent Director and Chairman of Audit Committee; Mr. Anand Vora, CFO; and Ms. Radhika Arora, Head IR.



With this, I will hand over the call to the management. Over to you, Mr. Shroff.



Jaidev Rajnikant Shroff - UPL Limited - Global CEO & Non-Executive Director



Thank you very much. Just to let you know, me and Hardeep are together in the car actually. And so if there is any disturbance, I apologize in that part.



Just to update everyone. We've had a robust year. COVID has really created awareness of a pretty delicate environment in terms of food supply chain and most governments are focusing on self-sufficiency on food as much as possible. We have seen some very interesting development in the world. Commodity prices, which we were uncertain about at the end of March, at the peak of the uncertainty and the crisis