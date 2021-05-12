UPL Ltd Capital Markets Day Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Radhika Arora - UPL Limited - Head of IR



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. And I hope all of you are doing well. Thanks for joining us today for the Capital Markets Day event and the results for the quarter and full ended 31st March 2021 for UPL.



During the event, we will be referring to a presentation that you can see on the webcast and is also available for download on our website. We take you as having the safe harbor statement.



From the management, we have with us Global CEO, Mr. Jai Shroff; Group CFO, Rajendra Darak; COO Carlos Pellicer; and Diego Casanello. As has been announced earlier, Carlos will be taking over from Diego as the new COO for UPL.



We're also joined by Adrian Percy, Chief Technology Officer; Anand Vora, Global CFO; Raj Tiwari, Global Chief Supply Chain Officer; Farokh Hilloo, Chief Commercial Officer.



We also have with us today all our regional heads and other global leaders.



As far as the agenda is concerned, we will start the presentation with an overview from Jai, followed by the business update from Diego, a