Q1 2022 UPL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Radhika Arora - UPL Limited - Head of IR



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today for the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. From the management, we have with us our Global CEO, Mr. Jai Shroff; Group CFO, Rajendra Darak; COO, Carlos Pellicer; Global CFO, Anand Vora; Raj Tiwari, our Global Chief Supply Chain Officer; and Farokh Hilloo, Chief Commercial Officer. We will start with an overview from Jai followed by a business update from Carlos and a financial update from Anand.