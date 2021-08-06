UPL Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Dear shareholders, good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to the 37th Annual General Meeting of UPL Limited through video conferencing facility. (Operator Instructions) Please note that further requirements, the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting will be recorded and available on the website of the company. I now hand over to Mr. Hardeep Singh, Lead Independent Director of UPL Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Hardeep Ajit Singh - UPL Limited - Lead Independent Director



Good afternoon, friends. I have a very pleasant duty. As you all must know, our respected Chairman, Shri Raju Shroff received the coveted Padma Bhushan Award 2021 from the Government of India for his outstanding work in trade and industry. I believe he was the only business leader to be so recognized this year in 2021.



Born in Kutch, Gujarat, Raju Bhai pioneered red phosphorus manufacturing in 1969, giving a vital impetus to the indigenous chemical industry. In the 1980s, UPL started to launch a number of crop protection products and is now among the leading total crop