UPL Ltd Capital Markets Day Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Radhika Arora - UPL Limited - Head of IR



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to UPL's Capital Markets Day 2022. It's a pleasure to meet you in person after a 3-year challenging but rewarding period.



A lot has happened in these 3 years with the completion of the integration of Arysta, followed by the aftermath and overcoming of the COVID years, launching of NPP, a separate biosolutions business segment, and raising the industry bar by the launch of nurture.farm and also signing the Gigaton challenge. Needless to say that all of this was alongside a strong delivery of business performance year-over-year. We've tried and created an experience center of many of these achievements in the experience center you just saw outside the presentation hall. A lot of effort has gone into this, and I would like to thank the entire team for putting this together.



During the event, we will be referring to a presentation, and those of you joining us on the webcast would be able to view the event live.