UPL Ltd Capital Markets Day Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Radhika Arora - UPL Limited - Head of IR



Good evening everyone. I'm Radhika Arora, the head of Investor Relations at UPL. On behalf of the management team and all the other people who have worked tirelessly to make this event possible, it is my great pleasure to welcome you all to our FY 2023 Capital Markets Day. Whether you are in the room or joining us via the webcast, I do believe the hours spent with us today will be very valuable in understanding the strategic direction of the company. You'll get the chance to hear from and interact with a deep bench of business leaders, the ones who build the systems and engaged in working towards our ambition to change the game.



A few of the examples you would have already seen at the Experience Center created outside. So with that in mind, I will get off the stage in just a bit. But before that, a few logistical pointers. First, on Q&A, there's a lot of information in today's presentation. And we want to make sure that you hear it all before we open for questions.



The session will start with a presentation by our Chairman and Group CEO, Jai