UPL Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 18, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear shareholders, good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to the 39th Annual General Meeting of UPL Limited being held through video conferencing facility.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting will be made available on the website of the company.



I now request Mr. Sandeep Deshmukh, Company Secretary, to commence the formal proceedings of the meeting.



Sandeep Mohan Deshmukh - UPL Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. The requisite quorum is present and with the permission of Chairman, we may call the meeting to order. As the members are aware, this Annual General Meeting has been convened using audio-visual means in compliance with circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The company has taken all possible steps to ensure that the shareholders are provided an opportunity to participate in the AGM either through video conferencing facility or watch the live webcast of the AGM