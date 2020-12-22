Sequent Scientific Limited - Special Call Transcript

Dec 22, 2020 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Sequent Scientific Limited Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Singhal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Singhal - Sequent Scientific Limited - Head of IR



A very good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Sequent Scientific's Corporate Update Conference Call.



Today, we have with us Manish, Sequent's Managing Director; and Tushar, CFO, to discuss the corporate update around transition of promoter shareholding to Carlyle and the constitution of the new Board. I hope you've gone through our investor communication, which has been uploaded on the stock exchanges. We request you to restrict your questions around the corporate presentation shared with you.



Please note that today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and must be viewed in relation to the risk pertaining to our business. After the end of this call, in case you have any further questions,