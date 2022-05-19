Q4 2022 Avanti Feeds Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Momita, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to the Avanti Feeds Limited Q4 FY '22 Results Conference Call hosted by KFin Technologies Private Limited. We have with us today from the management, Mr. C. Ramachandra Rao, Joint Managing Director; Mr. A. Venkata Sanjeev, Executive Director; Mr. Alluri Nikhilesh, Executive Director, Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited; and Ms. Lakshmi Sharma, Company Secretary, Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited.



(Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is recorded.



I would now like to hand over the floor to the management. Thank you, and over to you.



C. Ramachandra Rao - Avanti Feeds Limited - Joint MD, CFO, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Executive Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We extend a warm welcome for this investor conference call to review the audited financial results for Q4 FY '22 as well as the audited financial results for the financial year 2022. Mr. Venkata Sanjeev and Mr. Nikhilesh, Executive Directors, are joining