Q3 2024 Man Industries (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



MIND.NS - Man Industries (India) Ltd

Q3 2024 Man Industries (India) Ltd Earnings Call

Jan 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Anirudh Agarwal

* Dhananjay Mishra

Sunidhi Securities & Finance Ltd., Research Division - Analyst

* Kripashankar Maurya

Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP of Automobiles

* Manan Nalin Shah

Moneybee Securities Pvt Ltd - Investment Advisor

* Ruchika Dhanuka

* Vatsal Kothari

* Vignesh Iyer



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Man Industries Q3 FY '24 and 9 months FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over