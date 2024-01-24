Q3 2024 Man Industries (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
MIND.NS - Man Industries (India) Ltd
Q3 2024 Man Industries (India) Ltd Earnings Call
Jan 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Anirudh Agarwal
* Dhananjay Mishra
Sunidhi Securities & Finance Ltd., Research Division - Analyst
* Kripashankar Maurya
Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP of Automobiles
* Manan Nalin Shah
Moneybee Securities Pvt Ltd - Investment Advisor
* Ruchika Dhanuka
* Vatsal Kothari
* Vignesh Iyer
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Man Industries Q3 FY '24 and 9 months FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over