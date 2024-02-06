Q3 2024 Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited Q3 and 9 Months FY '24 Earnings Conference Call.



We have with us today, Mr. Dhaval Ajmera, the Director of the company; Mr. Nitin Bavisi, the Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Sonia Agarwal, the Senior Manager for Investor Relations.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Sonia Agarwal. Thank you, and over to you.



Sonia Agarwal -



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and a warm welcome to you all. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for participating in Ajmera Realty & Infra Limited earnings call for the third quarter of FY '24. The call will commence with the opening remarks by our Director, Mr. Dhaval Ajmera, and will be followed by the business performance discussion by our CFO, Mr. Nitin Bavisi.



We have already shared the operations update of the quarter in the second week of January. The investor presentation and the press release based on the