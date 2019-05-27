Q4 2019 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon to all of you. It's our pleasure to introduce to you the results of our 2018/'19 financial year and the fourth quarter of Motherson Sumi.



Very quickly, the overall revenues are up by 12%. Revenues outside India are up by 13%. Highest net free cash flow available during -- despite the volatile market conditions, our net debt is the lowest for this year. Our quest for orders and things have given very good results. Our new orders are up almost INR 45,000 crores and a total of about EUR 18.2 billion after taking out the Daimler order of about -- almost close to about EUR 7 billion has been taken out.



We are in a difficult situation globally because of different challenges. But in spite of that, Motherson has delivered very strong results.