Q2 2020 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q2 Results of Motherson Sumi Systems. Very briefly, the conditions globally are you are all aware, and I think all the team members of Motherson have worked very hard to bring in these particular results. The Board congratulated all the associates and the management. And I think what was very interesting was that it's the last year of our 5th -- 5-year plan. And all the teams are very focused on ROCE, on improvement, and the timing is such that they are able to do -- or deliver some very good results in that.



I know you have a lot of questions. So I hand it over back to you, with that, and warm welcome to all of you.



Questions and Answers: