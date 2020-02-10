Q3 2020 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '20 Results Conference Call of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sehgal.
Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We are pleased to announce our third quarter results. Since you have already seen the numbers, we are willing to take your questions and explain these results.
Thank you very much. Back to you.
Operator
Thank you. Sir, we can open the call for a Q&A session, right?
Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman
Yes, please.
Questions and Answers:Operator
We take the first question from the line of Rakesh Kumar from BNP Paribas.
Kumar Rakesh - BNP Paribas, Research Division -