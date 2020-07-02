Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Investor Call Transcript

Jul 02, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, I am really pleased to be here and leading this wonderful team. I welcome you all to this call to discuss an extremely historic moment for the Motherson Group, i.e., the implementation of the intent we announced in January 2020 on the reorganization of our business.



I have with me today Vaaman, Gauba, Pankaj and Kunal, an amazing team, and please believe me for every one of them, there are hundreds of people behind them who have done a phenomenal job, to take you through the structure of the transaction and also to answer your questions.



I hope you had a chance to go through the presentation. We will quickly provide you with the key highlights, post which we can open the floor for question and answers.



As you all know, Motherson Group over the years has established itself as a leading component manufacturer for all OEMs globally. We are today an $11 billion-plus company that has grown at a CAGR of 18% in the last 10 years, and 35% year-on-year for the last 27 years since we listed.