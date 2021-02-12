Q3 2021 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Thank you very much. A very warm welcome to all my guests today. This is a very exciting moment for all of us in Motherson Sumi. We have a historic high what we have told under these circumstances. And the results are there to complement this historic high for Motherson Sumi.



I know you would be anxious to ask your questions and all that, so I'm not going to take more time. But I would also like to guide you that today's heroes, who have done this phenomenal job, are also with us on the call.



So we have Pankaj Mital. We have Gauba. We have Kunal Malani. We have Raman from the Chairman office side from. We have Shahid, we has just joined us. He comes from (inaudible) of Motherson. So wish