Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Investor Call Transcript

Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon to all the analysts and investors who have joined us today. First of all, a very happy new year to all of you, and I pray and hope that all of you are keeping safe in these uncertain times.



We are very excited to join you today to discuss the next chapter of the Motherson story, which we call Motherson 2.0. We are bringing all the Motherson together by simplifying our group structure at the behest of all the investors and also my specialists, my analyst friends. An improved structure will help us to grow further, create greater synergies and build more value to our stakeholders.



We would like to thank the shareholders for their immense support in approving this