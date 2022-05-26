Q4 2022 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm pleased to announce the results. I think you must have already got a copy. We did INR 16,911 crores of revenues in SAMIL quarter 4. The EBITDA is about INR 1,287 crores and quarter PAT is about INR 122 crores. Please take this under the circumstances of very tough quarter, rising costs everywhere. And yet the company has been able to mitigate challenges, an amazing job has been done by the people in containing the cost and also getting price increases. One particular thing that you must note is that -- this is a work in progress kind of a quarter because tremendous amount of costs almost on