Dec 03, 2022 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Welcome here to the Investor Meet 2022. We are very glad you are here, and we're honored to be hosting you today. Hopefully, by now, you've all had a chance to take a look at our Motherson Experience Centers. That was in the corporate office on the second floor. If not, don't worry, you will get another chance in the second half of the day.



Before we go any further, please let me call on stage our safety briefing coordinator for this event, Major Upreti. Major, please.



Major Sumit Kumar Upreti -



