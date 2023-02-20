Feb 20, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the conference call of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited. I now hand the conference over to Mr. VC Sehgal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Samvardhana Motherson International Limited - Chairman



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and thank you for joining us today, early morning. We are delighted to announce that Samvardhana's board has approved 100% acquisition of SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH from Faurecia. SAS is a leading global provider of cockpit module assembly, managing complex logistics with strong expertise in [GIT/GIS] solutions.



This acquisition will further entrench and integrate Motherson in the supply chain and cement that Tier 0.5 position and ability to closely serve our customers. This business has a unique ability to serve new energy OEM, the EVs, MEVs platform. These OEMs predominantly focus towards technology and product development with outsourcing, manufacturing and assembly to trusted and competent suppliers.



