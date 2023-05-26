May 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Samvardhana Motherson International Limited - Chairman



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Motherson Financial Year 2023 Annual Results Presentation. I'm glad to announce SAMIL Board has approved the annual results and are happy to report another strong quarterly performance.



Key highlights of our performance are: We have delivered a strong performance with the highest ever quarterly -- yearly gross revenues of INR 89,000 crores. We are getting good support from our customers in sharing the inflationary cost structure. Lowest debt and leverage ratio of 1.4 in the past 6, 7 quarters. SAMIL Automotive business is nearly $70 billion or INR 5.7 lakh crores. This is a reflection of our customer