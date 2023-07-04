Jul 04, 2023 / 12:45PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the conference call of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. VC Sehgal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Samvardhana Motherson International Limited - Chairman



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. It's my honor and my pleasure to welcome you to this investor call. I want to request Vaaman to please introduce subjects and also make the opening statement. Go ahead, Vaaman.



Laksh Vaaman Sehgal - Samvardhana Motherson International Limited - Non-Executive Director



Thank you, Baba. Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and thank you for joining us on the call. We are delighted to announce that SAMIL has announced 2 strategic acquisitions today. Firstly, the board has approved the acquisition of an 81% stake in Yachiyo's 4-wheeler business, which is a subsidiary of Honda Motor. We have been chosen by the customer for a strategic