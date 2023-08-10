Aug 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you very much. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks a lot for joining the Q1 financial year '24 results of Motherson. I'm glad to announce SAMIL Board has approved the quarter 1 results. Motherson outperformed the industry in spite of inflationary headwinds on account of interest rates and wage bills across the geographies.



The company has delivered strong performance and healthy growth of the top line as well as the bottom line on a year-to-year basis. All of our business divisions have performed well with double-digit growth on revenue and EBITDA. The leverage ratio remains at 1.4 level, which is well within our target max of 2.5x. These results demonstrate that with our continued focus on operations and delivering value to customers.