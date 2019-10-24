Oct 24, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Havells India Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by SBICAP Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhineet Anand from SBICAP Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Abhineet Anand - SBICAP Securities Ltd., Research Division - Analyst
Yes. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Q2 FY '20 Post Result Conference Call of Havells Limited. The management is being represented by Mr. Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Whole-Time Director and Group CFO; and Mr. Rajiv Goel, Executive Director. I will hand over to the management now. Over to you, sir.
Anil Rai Gupta - Havells India Limited - Executive Chairman & MD
Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us on the Havells India Q2 Investor Call. So as you might have seen the results already, I think the investor communication has
Q2 2020 Havells India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 24, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...