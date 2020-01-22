Jan 22, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Havells India Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call



Ravi Swaminathan - Spark Capital Advisors(India)Private Limited - Research Division - Assistant VP



Q3 FY '20 Post Results Conference Call of Havells India.



The management is being represented by Mr. Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Whole-Time Director and Group CFO; and Mr. Rajiv Goel, Executive Director.



I will now hand over to the management. Over to you, sirs.



Anil Rai Gupta - Havells India Limited - Executive Chairman & MD



Thank you, Ravi. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining the Havells Q3 investor call. I hope you would have