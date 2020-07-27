Q1 2021 Havells India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Havells India Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by B&K Securities India Private Limited. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Sheth from B&K Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Kunal Sheth - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Faiza. And I would like to welcome the management of Havells India on the call and thank them for giving us this opportunity. From the management, we have Mr. Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Director of Finance and Group CFO; and Mr. Rajiv Goel, Executive Director, and other members of the Havells team. Sir, I would request you to give us some opening remarks, and then we'll open the floor for a question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.



Anil Rai Gupta - Havells India Limited - Executive Chairman & MD

